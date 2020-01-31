Electrosurgical Devices Market Study Offers Key Discernment on Expansion By Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation and Others

Electrosurgical Devices Market report comprises of the most recent market information with which companies can have in depth analysis of Healthcare industry and future trends. By identifying the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up innovative ideas and striking sales targets which ultimately make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors. Because businesses can achieve great benefits with the different segments covered in the market research report, every bit of market that can be included here is touched carefully. This market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global electrosurgical devices market accounted to US$ 4,828.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 8,000.9 Mn by 2025.



Market Insights

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has the advantages which include less tissue injury, reduced pain, faster oral intake, smaller hospitalization and better cosmetic appearance when compared with open surgery. The benefits as well as the accuracy being offered by minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive the market for electrosurgical devices. In laparoscopy, the surgical scars are smaller, hospital stays are shorter and the incisions created are much smaller, enabling faster healing and recovery. In recent days laparoscopy is being used widely for bariatric surgery and is also economical compared to the traditional surgery method.

Growing Geriatric Population & Associated Rise in Chronic Diseases

The elderly population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over. Population ageing is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The number of geriatric population has been increasing rapidly across the globe. According to the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised of 13 per cent of the global population. The geriatric population is estimated to grow at a rate of 3% every year. According to the report of American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, Coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US, which is followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%).

Key Competitors In Market are Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, BOVIE MEDICAL, Parkell, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Acquisitions and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global electrosurgical devices industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions and others are listed below:

2018: In May, 2018, Olympus launched and received the approval for the ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. This is the latest generation of electrosurgical devices developed majorly for GI and pulmonary.

2017: In January, 2018, Ethicon acquired Megadyne Medical Products, Inc., a company manufacturing electrosurgical tools used in operating rooms. The acquisition has helped in developing better electrosurgical tools to a broader market through Ethicon’s extended global network.

Market segmentation:

Electrosurgical Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Electrosurgical Generators, Active Electrodes, Dispersive Electrodes, and Other), Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Arthroscopy, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

