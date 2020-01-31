Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market is accounted to US$ 9.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15.3 Bn by 2027.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future. The synchronized EU control system is applied to all the EU member countries. Health protection is a motive of all the EU laws and rules in the agriculture, food production, and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, food hygiene legislation is mandatory to be followed by varied food & beverage industries. The entire food safety and hygiene compliance market is growing exponentially in which government has made it mandatory for the food operators to comply with all regulations.

The food safety and hygiene compliance market by end user is segmented into full-service, restaurants, quick service restaurants, grocery/ retailers. With an introduction of advanced technologies such as Bluetooth temperature sensors, optimizing scheduling software, virtual reality onboarding, digital inventory tracking, automated purchasing tool, kiosks, and digital table, are capable of transforming restaurants and its services. The segment is led by full-service restaurants. Highly equipped and featured full-service restaurateurs’ looks ahead for POS upgrades such as PCI compliance, inventory management, and monthly software updates.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

AsureQuality Limited Dicentra Eurofins Scientific SE Intertek Group plc Mérieux NutriSciences Microbac Laboratories Inc. Neogen Corporation PathSensors rfxcel CORP. SafetyChain Software, Inc.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

