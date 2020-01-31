Generic Oncology Drugs Market 2019 : Competitive Strategies and Forecasts By Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GMBH,. Glenmark, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, MSN Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, and Others

Generic Oncology Drugs market report provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. This market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The report provides in detail information about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. All this information, facts, and statistics lead to an actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better deciding business strategies. This Generic Oncology Drugs market research report is framed with the most excellent and sophisticated tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.



Market Insights

New Drug Launches

The market for generic cancer drugs is driven by frequent drug launches. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of generic cancer drugs that help in reducing cost of cancer care. For instance, in May 2019, Mylan N.V., a global pharmaceutical company announced the U.S. launch of Erlotinib Hydrochloride Tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg, a generic version of Genentech’s Tarceva. Erlotinib Hydrochloride tablets are used for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations as identified by an FDA-approved test receiving first-line, maintenance, or second or greater line treatment after advancement following at least one earlier chemotherapy. Similarly, in January 2019, Wockhardt received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for 100 mg and 400 mg tablets of Imatinib Mesylate, a generic version of Gleevec, marketed in USA and other countries by Novartis. Thus, the constant developments in generic oncology drugs accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Thus, the constant developments in generic oncology drugs accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GMBH,. Glenmark, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, MSN Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., Cipla Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Strategic Insights

Product launches, agreements, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global generic oncology drugs market industry. For instance, in July 2019, Sandoz announced the launch of the generic oncology medicine gefitinib indicated for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with activating mutations of EGFR-TK, which is recommended by ESMO as first-line treatment. Moreover, in September 2016, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with US-based Particle Sciences Inc. to develop and market a generic version of Celgene’s ABRAXANE which is used in treatments of breast and lung cancers.

Market segmentation:

Generic Oncology Drugs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Molecular Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule); Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Others), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

