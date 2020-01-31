Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
In 2018, the Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance or Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.
This report focuses on the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ALA
Admiral
AXA
Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)
AAA
Nationwide
Allianz
Covéa Insurance
Direct Gap
InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance)
Motoreasy
Click4Gap
Esurance
USAA
Allstate
Progressive
Zurich Insurance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Finance GAP Insurance
Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance
Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance
Return-to-value GAP Insurance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
