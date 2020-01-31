Global Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Equipment Service (MES) development in United States, Europe and China.

Managed Equipment Services (MES) is the outsourcing of all aspects of medical equipment to a third party company that specialises in providing this type of service. This company will provide the expertise to purchase, install, train users, manage and maintain a portfolio of medical equipment on a long-term basis. The MES provider will usually own the equipment and provide it to the Trust as part of a managed service, which encompasses all the necessary elements to support effective use of the equipment.

In 2018, the global Managed Equipment Service (MES) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Medipass Healthcare

Althea Group

Canon Medical

Healthcare Technologies International (HTI)

Medecon Healthcare

BCAS Biomed

MES Group

iDAE (Beijing) MedTech

NATEX Measurement Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-vendor Service

Multi-vendor Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Healthcare Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

