Pharmacy Information Systems Market Global Trends Survey 2019 to 2025 and Industry Growth Report

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
In 2018, the Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
A Pharmacy Information System (PIS) is a digital software which records, manages, and stores data for patient’s medication and inventory of medical store.
Factors motivating the growth of this market includes increase in demand of people for better quality of healthcare services and growing adoption of cloud-based PIS across various segments of healthcare sector. High initial cost, complex technological guidelines of PIS software and privacy & data breach are major restraining factors which affect the growth of this market.
This report focuses on the global Pharmacy Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacy Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3194540
The key players covered in this study
Athenahealth
Cerner
BestRx
Clinical Works
Epic Systems
eClinicalWorks
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
ScriptPro
McKesson
Swisslog
Parata Systems
Carestream Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web based
On-premises
Cloud based
Market segment by Application, split into
Physician offices
Hospital & pharmacy
Paramedic services
Place a Direct Purchase Order on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3194540
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pharmacy Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pharmacy Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment