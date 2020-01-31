Rapid Advancements in Industrial Sugar Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2022

The global industrial sugar market is shaped by factors such as the average international price of commodities, sugarcane products value addition by way of integrated sugar complexes, industrial beet sugar market growth, and expanding sugarcane production. In addition, the consumption trends of packaged food & beverages and new innovations leading to the use of sugar in products marketed as ‘health products’ should certainly benefit the industrial sugar market. The industrial sugar market is anticipated to witness a moderate CAGR of 4.7% for the period from 2017 to 2022.

The sweetener segment accounts for approx. a third revenue share of the industrial use segment in the year 2017 but is nonetheless predicted to lose share going forward. The sweetener industrial segment is expected to be worth more than US$ 35 billion by end 2022 and APEJ alone contributes two-fifth of this. Sweeteners have become increasingly popular across demographics and key stakeholders are advised to take this into consideration. Bakery products are a close second and represent a revenue share of just under a quarter of the industrial sugar market in terms of industrial use. Companies could target the Europe bakery products market as the continent is well-known for its diverse range of tasty cakes and pastries all of which require a huge amount of sugar sold in the industrial sugar market

The confectionary segment is the third largest in the industrial sugar market and is likely to lose share during the course of the forecast period. Both the APEJ and MEA region are predicted to record a robust CAGR in excess of 5% from 2017 to 2022 but the former is assessed to be nearly six times the size of the latter by the end of 2022. Beverages are a comparatively small segment in the industrial sugar market and have a revenue share in single digits. However, the beverages segment should grow in the years ahead making it unwise to overlook this segment of the industrial sugar market completely. The maximum potential for the beverages segment thus exists in Europe and the APEJ regions

Pharmaceuticals are an industrial use segment that may require an increased use of industrial sugar in the days ahead. Even though the pharmaceutical segment has a single digit revenue share in the industrial sugar market, it is poised to witness a robust CAGR during the period studied. The APEJ pharmaceutical segment alone is assessed to push past a value of more than US$ 2.5 billion by the end of the five-year study and companies are recommended to devise their long-term investment strategies accordingly

The North America industrial sugar market is projected to be worth more than US$ 10 billion by the end of the forecast period

Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited

American Crystal Sugar Company

Wilmar International Limited

Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V

Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Limited

Tereos Internacional SA

Associated British Foods

Suedzucker AG

