Revenue Growth of the Krill Oil Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption

Krill is a tiny shrimp-like crustacean that lives in oceans across the world. Krill is harvested as a food source for both human beings and animals. Krill oil is extracted using both solvent and solvent-free extraction techniques. Krill oil offers several health benefits and consists of various essential nutrients including antioxidants such as astaxanthin and phospholipid-derived fatty acids (PLFA). Astaxanthin acts as an antioxidant and also imparts the dark red color to krill oil. Krill oil is beneficial to persons suffering from high blood pressure, stroke, cancer, osteoarthritis, depression, and premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Krill oil is consumed in oil form, soft gel, and also can be added to functional foods & beverages, sports food, and infant food. Krill oil & krill meal are used in pet and animal feed products to improve immunity, and to build overall strength. Krill oil pumps, pills, lotions, and other products are available in the market. Increasing consumer inclination towards the maintenance of a healthy lifestyle via dietary supplements consumption and food fortification with omega-3 alternatives is a major trend propelling the growth of the krill oil market. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three sections namely, market analysis by form, application, and region. In the report, we have also analyzed the global krill oil market in terms of market value.

The report starts with an overview of the global krill oil market and usage of these products in specific markets across the globe. Persistence Market Research (PMR) covers the global krill oil market performance in terms of revenue and consumption. It includes PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints, from the supply-side and demand-side perspective. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The report further analyzes the global market on the basis of application and presents market size in terms of value during the forecast period (2016–2022).

The krill oil market is segmented as follows:

By Form

By Application

By Region

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of form, and presents the market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into:

Liquid

Tablets

Tablet form segment is further sub-segmented into:

Capsules

Softgel

The tablets segment has been estimated to account for 61.8% share of the overall krill oil market in 2015, followed by the liquid segment. Growth of the global krill oil market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing health concerns and consumption of omega-3 products globally. The softgel sub-segment of the tablet form segment is expected to be a major contributor in term of revenue over the forecast period.

The following section analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as follows:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food and Animal Feed

Others (Infant Formula)

Of the aforementioned segments, the dietary supplements segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the functional food & beverages segment is expected to be second-highest contributor in terms of revenue to the global krill oil market, accounting for 12.2% share by 2022. Owing to increasing consumer preference for fortified food and beverages, and confectionery products such as gummies, application of krill oil as an ingredient is increasing substantially.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

