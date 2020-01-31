Surgical Lamps Market Set To Surge Considerably At Some Purpose

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Surgical Lamps: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” The global surgical lamps market was valued at USD 5,54,938.8 thousand in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2014 to 2020, to reach USD 7,28,915.2 thousand by 2020.

Surgical lamp is a medical device which provides optimal illumination during surgical procedures such as neurosurgery, dental surgery, endoscopic surgery, and optical surgery. These devices provide optimally bright and shadow-free high-intensity light that is perfect for the visualization of small and low-contrast objects within the body cavity during surgeries. Surgical lamps are used in operating rooms of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Globally, the surgical lamps market is witnessing significant growth due to innovations, along with technological advancements and rise in the number of surgery centers. Moreover, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and rise in number of surgeries are also driving the growth of the market.

However, complications associated with CFLs, high costs of CFL and LED lamps, and economic slowdown in some regions such as Europe and Africa, inhibit the growth of the market. The global surgical lamps market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 5,54,938.8 thousand in 2014 to USD 7,28,915.2 thousand by 2020 at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

In North America, the surgical lamps market is growing due to increasing numbers of surgeries and initiatives taken by various government associations for the implementation of energy-efficient surgical lamps in healthcare facilities. Moreover, innovative applications of cost-saving surgical light lamps are also boosting the growth of the surgical lamps market in the region.

The surgical lamps market in Europe is growing due to initiatives taken by various governments to promote the usage of energy-efficient surgical lamps in the region. Furthermore, increasing numbers of surgeries, growing aging population, and rising incidence of age-related diseases are also boosting the growth of the European surgical lamps market.

According to LUPUS UK, a government charity supporting people with systemic lupus and discoid lupus, usage of CFLs and LED lamps are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emmisions by 80% by 2050 and save on energy bills at home, healthcare organizations, and in workplace fitted with energy-efficient bulbs.

Asia represents the fastest-growing region in the surgical lamps market. This is primarily due to increasing number of surgeries in various countries such as China, Japan, and South-East Asian countries.

Increasing demand of energy-efficient and cost-effective lamps has fueled the growth of this market in Asia. Moreover, growing aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also supporting to the growth of surgical lamps market in the region.

Some of the major players in the surgical lamps market:

Stryker Corporation.

KLS Martin Group.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

A-dec, Inc.

Steris Corporation.

Skytron.

Welch Allyn.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG.

DRE INC.

Other

