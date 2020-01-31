Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market research report 2019 covers major companies CSC, HCL, IBM, Infosys

“A Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market Research Report :-

Testing as a service (TEaaS) is an on-demand cloud-based service to manage end-to-end software test environments. Test environments are created during the software testing process to enable software testers to use testing tools and executive testing processes successfully and to develop high-quality software products and applications. Firms are using cloud-based solutions for test environment management over on-premise software solutions. Cloud-based TEM solutions are cost-effective, flexible, and scalable software testing solutions. IT provides flexibility in terms of usage of TEaaS, for software testers to perform software testing on newly built software products and applications.

One of the latest trends in this market is the implementation of on-demand testing services in the software testing process to manage end-to-end software testing life cycle (STLC) with low-cost IT solutions. On-demand test labs are cost-effective solutions where the software testers pay for test labs on the basis of usage of test environment lab services. On-demand test labs are ideal for software testing teams to perform the software testing collaboratively in a multi-platform environment to develop high-quality software. For instance, the Google Cloud Test Lab offers a test environment for application developers to manage end-to-end application development processes.

The Americas dominated the TEaaS market in 2017. Much of this region’s growth comes from the rising demand for cloud testing and automated software quality software as a service (SaaS) among organizations. Factors such as growing requirement to manage the complex sourcing environments for application development projects will boost the implementation of TEaaS solutions in the region over the next four years.

This research report classifies the global Test-Environment-as-a-Service market in terms of top players/brands, region, type, and end-user.

Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis of Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market.

Topmost Leading Manufacturer Covered in this report:

CSC, HCL, IBM, Infosys, Wipro, .

Global Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market: Product Segment Analysis:

Cloud-Based Test Environment Management Solutions, Testing as a Service (TaaS) Offerings, .

Global Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market: Application Segment Analysis

Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprises, .

Geographically it is divided Test-Environment-as-a-Service market into seven prime regions which are on the basis of sales, revenue, and market share and growth rate.

United States, EU, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia.

With this Test-Environment-as-a-Service market report, all the participants and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the near future.

The main points which are answered and covered in this Report are-

l What will be the total market size in the coming years till 2021?

l What will be the key factors which will be overall affecting the industry?

l What are the various challenges addressed?

l Which are the major companies included?

The Global Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market outlook provides a 360-degree overview of the entire market, highlighting the future prospects and tendencies of the industry. The information provided in this report has been accumulated using a blend of primary and secondary research assumptions and methodologies.

