Vitamin D Market 2019 Size, High Demand, Distribution Channels, Quality Analysis, Product Types, Investment Strategies, Top Brands and Forecast 2025

The Vitamin D market across the globe is fragmented and highly competitive with a large number of prominent participants operating at regional as well as local markets. Moreover key players are looking for launching new product and geographical expansions. Some of the major players in the competitive landscape of the global Vitamin D market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Groupe Danone SA, Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Koninklijke Dsm NV, Nestle SA, Inc., Pfizer and Synthesia AS.

The global vitamin D market has been segmented by different applications, analogs, end-user and geography. Further application segment of the market is sub-divided to pharmaceuticals, functional food & beverages, personal care and animal feed & pet food. Similarly, end-user segment of the Vitamin D market is sub-segmented as Pregnant Women, children and adults. Likewise geographical segmentation of the Vitamin D market has been bifurcated into several key regions including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and others (Middle East, Africa and GCC).

In addition, Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is required for proper absorption of calcium as well as phosphorus from intestinal tract. Moreover, it is essential for the normal growth as well as development of bones & teeth, enables fighting against muscle weakness plus regulates proper functioning of heart. Furthermore, Vitamin D helps preventing osteomalacia, hypocalcemia, rickets & osteoporosis, boosts immunity and is vital source for proper functioning of thyroid and blood clotting.

Major factors driving Vitamin D market are increasing cases of rickets & concerns about vitamin D deficiency, increasing cases of Osteoporosis & Osteomalacia as well as child malnourishment. On the other hand, stringent regulatory standards over Vitamin D Toxicity as well as lack of awareness on consumption of Vitamin D can hinder the vitamin D market growth in upcoming years. However, rising risks of diseases caused due to deficiency of vitamin D is expected to fuel the Vitamin D Deficiency Treatment Market by the end of forecast period.

Key segments of the global Vitamin D market includes:

Vitamin D Market segmentation by Applications:

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Personal Care

Vitamin D Market Segmentation by End-User:

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Vitamin D Market Segmentation by Analog:

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D Market Segmentation by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Latin America

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Others (Middle East, Africa and GCC)

