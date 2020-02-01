Advanced Analytics Market is Booming Worldwide with CAGR of 22.5%

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Advanced Analytics Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Advanced Analytics market may see a growth rate of 22.5%.



Definition: Advanced analytics is a data science that uses tools and advanced methods for projecting future trends, sorting through large data sets to identify trends, patterns, relationships, behaviors, events, and others. Advanced analytics comprises of big data and predictive analytics. Key feature of advanced analytics is data mining. Increasing adoption by numerous industries such as financial services providers are leveraging the technology to combat internal and external fraud. Further, technological advancement in business intelligence and analytics solution such as integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, and others supplementing the growth of advanced analytics market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SAS Institute (United States), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), KNIME AG (Switzerland), Nvidia Corporation (United States), Quest Software (United States), Angoss Software Corporation (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Fico (United States), Planet Labs (United States) and GeoSpock Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Advanced Analytics Solution to Counter Big Data Challenges

Enable Defining Customer Trends More-Accurately

Development in IoT Networks

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Incorporation of Data Mining, Statistical Analysis, And Machine Learning In Advance Analytics

Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics Solutions

Increasing Adoption in Small and Medium Enterprises

Restraints

Technical Complexity Involved With Advanced Analytics Tools

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Salesforce Advanced Analytics Tools in Organizations

Rising Demand for Advanced Analytics for Improved Business Processes

Challenges

Lack of Effective Strategy Regarding Advance Analytics Application among Enterprises

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Associated to Advanced Analytics

Major Market Developments:

7th March 2019, TIBCO Software Inc. integration, analytics and event-processing software providing acquire Snappydata, a high-performance in-memory data platform. This acquisition will enhance the data management platform for real-time insights, such as anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and others.

7th March 2019, Quantzig advisory firm specializing in leveraging analytics for strategic decision-making solution provider announced the completion of their new customer churn analysis engagement for a payment gateway services provider. This will help to understand the root cause behind customer churn and plan appropriate strategies to retain customers.

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Advanced Analytics Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Advanced Analytics segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Big Data Analytics, Social Analytics, Visual Analytics, Text Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics, Business Analytics, Statistical Analysis, Predictive Analysis), Application (Scenario Planning, Defense Health, Predictive Modeling, Credit Risk Analysis, Supply Chain Planning, Inventory Optimization, Customer Profitability Analysis, Financial Performance Monitoring, Fraud Detection and Management, Others), Industry Vertical (Banking and Financial Services, Telecom and IT Services, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Consumer Goods and Retail, Others)

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Advanced Analytics Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Advanced Analytics Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Advanced Analytics Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Advanced Analytics Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Advanced Analytics

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Advanced Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Advanced Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Advanced Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Advanced Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Advanced Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Advanced Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Advanced Analytics market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Advanced Analytics market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Advanced Analytics market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

