Bill Of Material Management Software Market 2016 Price By Revenue, Regional Outlook And Consumption By 2026

The traditional Bill of Material/excel based Bill of Material issues such as incomplete data, data inconsistency and incorrect data entry create major problems in manufacturing process across diversified industry vertical. Therefore, manufacturing companies are moving towards Bill of Material Management Software to streamline interrelated product information management and multiple linked Bill of Material management. The software also helps to share the Bill of Material information across the different department.

The Increasing demand for low cost Bill of Material management software across multiple industry vertical such as consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life science and transportation fuel Bill of Material Management Software Market. Small and Medium Size businesses are implementing Bill of Material Management Software to lessen their dependency on Traditional Bill of Material methods.

Bill of Material Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving Bill of material software market is the modernization of business processes. Internet is growing extensively due to which companies are adopting modern technologies such as cloud, mobility and other within their existing infrastructure. Implementation of modern technologies is helping company to adopt Bill of Material software that provides companies to access information related to partners, suppliers, product, cost and compliance status at single sign-in. Small and medium players are also adopting this software in order to identify risk components, centralize their work, monitor parts availability and to eradicate redundancy.

The restraint for Bill of Material software market is the lack of customization and security threat. Most of Organizations are looking for flexible solutions as organizations sometimes need separate Bill of material for specific customer order where Bill of Material management software does not provide customized solution. Moreover, rising cyber-crimes has led organizations demand software that can also provide security to the information related to the pricing, customer, and products and other.

Bill of Material Management Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of solution:

Compliance management

Product data management

Product lifecycle management

Material requirement planning

Sales Management

Segmentation on the basis of Application areas:

Manufacturing

Construction and Engineering

Transportation

Healthcare and Life Science

Consumer Goods

Others

Key Contracts:

In October 2016, Arena Solutions partnered with Perception software a subsidiary of Altium, to integrate Arena Bill of Material software into Altium solutions

In March 2015, Siemens entered into partnership of Thinkstep and launched new Bill of Material Management software. This integrated solution is helping user to manage material lifecycle and to streamline product design.

Regional Overview

At present, North America and Europe region holds the largest market share of global Bill of Material Management software market. The market is increasing broadly in countries such as U.S. and Canada due to the high adoption of advance solutions for supply chain management.

The major solution vendors in this market are from North America, creating high growth opportunity for users in these market. Companies such as AutoDesk and Arena are also creating integrated cloud based solutions in this market to improve market opportunities. In Europe due to the presence of large number of manufacturing firms, the market demand for Bill of Material Management Software is continuously growing.

The Asia Pacific region is following the North America and Europe region in this software market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of product data management solutions and Bill of Material software among small and medium enterprises.

Key Players

Some of the other major players in Bill of Material Management Software market are :

AutoDesk,

Aras,

Dassault Systems,

PTC,

HIS

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Bill of Material Management software Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Bill of Material Management Software Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

