Connected Agriculture Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Many people are depending upon agriculture for their livelihood. There are many smallholder farmers are facing problems due to poverty, literacy and not able to access the information in the country. To avoid the poverty smallholder farmer has to enhance their skills and knowledge to improve the productivity of farming and raise the income.

So Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Mobile telecommunications play an important role by providing the information of Connected Agriculture technology, this will provide knowledge to the farmers by their various tools methods, pesticides, seeds, fertilizer, fuel and machinery used in agriculture. Connected agriculture technology has also improved the financial solutions for farming. Due to this advanced technology, there is greater investment in agriculture and farmers are having access to real-time information and services in agriculture.

Connected Agriculture Market: Drivers and Challenges

The key driving growth in the market for connected agriculture is the source of mobile telecommunication which can connect the farmers to different markets such as finance, education, can check commodity price, weather forecast, different agriculture techniques, commodity exchanges, different traders, sellers and buyers for the agriculture products for farming. This will increase the production in farming and proper use water and greenhouse gas emission. By this, many telecommunication service providers are focusing on connected agriculture, as the demand is increasing.

By mobile, the farmers use payment services, where they can trace their payment which is given to traders, or loans taken from the bank and many other things. Connected agriculture technology is enhancing farmer’s capability to have financial transaction easily, especially in rural areas.

In contrast to this, many farmers don’t know how to use this different technology and their functions on mobile or on the internet. Many farmers are still living in remote areas due to poverty where they don’t have access to the internet or telecommunication services.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For Sample Report Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13045

Connected Agriculture Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of applications:

Smart irrigation

Smart logistics

Segmentation on the basis of service:

Mobile information services

Micro- Lending services

Mobile payment services

Micro- Insurance services

Others

Segmentation on the basis of solution:

Tendering

Trading

Bartering

To Get Extensive Insights On Key Trends, Request For Customization Of Report Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/13045

Connected Agriculture Market: Recent Contracts/Deals

The key players in connected agriculture market are :

Vodafone PLC,

Syspro,

Trimble Navigation Limited,

SAP A.G,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Connected Agriculture Market: Regional Overview

Connected Agriculture Market is currently dominated by North America and region due to fast development in global technology. Asia Pacific Connected Agriculture Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Connected Agriculture Market Segments

Connected Agriculture Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Connected Agriculture Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Connected Agriculture Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Connected Agriculture Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Connected Agriculture Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire