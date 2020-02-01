High Purity Argon Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2027

The High Purity Argon Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the High Purity Argon Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the High Purity Argon Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the High Purity Argon Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the High Purity Argon Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions to Underscore Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Leading manufacturing companies are focusing on adopting marketing strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and partnerships. For instance, leading German company, The Linde Group collaborated with Praxair Inc., an American company. Through strategic collaborations, the companies are focusing on operating together and developing innovative production solutions. In addition, the companies are concentrating on obtaining a leading position by collaborating their operations.

Also, Air Products and Chemicals, an American international corporation has recently announced that it has acquired ACP Europe SA to strengthen its position in Europe. With the acquisition of ACP, Air Products and Chemicals will focus on expanding its supply of liquid form of carbon dioxide in additional European countries. In addition, the gas companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio, and broaden their source as well as supply chain through this acquisition. To remain in the forefront of the competitive market, leading manufacturing companies are concentrating on strategic mergers and collaborations.

