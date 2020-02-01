Integration Platform As A Service Market 2017 : Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

With the growing usage of cloud based solutions, cloud integration has become a challenge for enterprises. Many enterprises are demanding secure and reliable cloud integration, which is being offered by solution providers as iPaaS. It allow creation, execution and management of integration workflows among cloud based and on-premises applications and data protocols.

IPaaS is an emerging platform technology that manages integration data flows with the help of tools and technologies. This platform provides integration between multiple clouds and other business applications.

IPaaS is growing significantly due to its features such as server-less architecture. There are many platforms that took few years to take advantage of multi-tier or two-tier architecture. However, in this platform tier is represented through API management and supporting tier services. Moreover, the continuous growth in the usage of ODATA and other API supported by iPaaS is helping this market to grow.

iPaaS Market : Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of iPaaS is the increasing adoption of iPaaS platforms among small and medium level enterprises for integration. The iPaaS solutions helps in reducing the cost of ownership which enables enterprises to adopt these solutions easily. Moreover, these platforms enable IT worker or consultants to write custom connectors and operate packaged solutions available with the platform or in their various marketplaces to utilize off-the-shelf integration with popular services such as Salesforce, Oracle, Akamai and Other.

The key challenge in the iPaaS market is the lack of data security solutions. Cloud security is still a challenge faced by many enterprises due to less security solutions available and due to the rising organized threats. Many solution providers are providing cloud security solutions but these solutions do not provide complete security due to which there is always a risk of data breach.

iPaaS Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Platforms:

Infrastructure platforms

Segmentation on the basis of Services:

Consulting

Implementation and training

Integration service

Key Contracts:

In iPaaS market there are many vendors some of them are :

Mulesoft,

Microsoft,

Dell Bhoomi,

Fujitsu,

IBM

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for iPaaS due to high adoption of cloud computing technologies among enterprises. The adoption of other software defined models such as SaaS, and IaaS is also impacting the market for iPaaS in a positive manner. Companies such as Oracle and IBM are also working towards the development of iPaaS platforms in this market to enhance market opportunities.

In Europe region, the market for iPaaS is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for cloud integration solutions without increasing hardware components.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in this iPaaS market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of managed services and the growing adoption of integration services.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

iPaaS Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for iPaaS Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

