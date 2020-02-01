It’s Not Just the Leaders Powering the Automotive Gears Market’s Growth

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 102 pages on title ‘Global Automotive Gears Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as GKN PLC (United Kingdom), Bharat Gears Ltd. (India), Showa Corporation (Japan), Dupont (United States), ZF TRW (United States), Univance Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), AAM (Germany), IMS Gear GmbH (Germany) etc.

Automotive gear is also known as gear wheel is a rotating machine part having cut teeth, or cogs, which mesh with another toothed part in order to transmit torque. Two or more gears working in tandem are termed a transmission and can produce a mechanical advantage through a gear ratio and thus may be considered a simple machine. Geared devices can change the speed, magnitude as well as direction of a power source. The demand for the automotive industry is on the rise thereby, the automotive gears market is expected to achieve significant growth during the forecast period. The market study is being classified by Type (Spur Gears, Helical Gears, Bevel Gears, Rack & Pinion Gears, Worm Gears, Planetary Gears, Hypoid Gears and Non-Metallic Gears), by Application (Transmission System, Differential System, Steering System and Other Automotive Gears) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

GKN PLC (United Kingdom), Bharat Gears Ltd. (India), Showa Corporation (Japan), Dupont (United States), ZF TRW (United States), Univance Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), AAM (Germany), IMS Gear GmbH (Germany) and RSB (India) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Universal Auto Gears LLP (United States), Taiwan United Gear Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Framo Morat GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cone Drive Operations, Inc. (United States) and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. (United States).

Market Drivers:

• Increasing Vehicle Production

• Enhanced Driving Experience In Terms Of Smooth Gear Shifting & Improved Acceleration

• Growing Demand For Low Carbon Footprint Technologies

Restraints:

• High Cost Of High-End Gear Systems

• Low Penetration Of Advanced Geared Vehicles In High Volume Markets

Opportunities:

Plastic Gears Reinforced with Carbon Fiber Is an Upcoming Technology and Lightweight Gear Systems

Recently, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive driveline and powertrain components, will expand operations in the industrial area of Viladecans, Spain. This expansion is expected to support growth with new and existing European customers. AAM Barcelona will produce a complete range of damper products including damped gears, compression dampers, PV bonded dampers, isolation pulleys, and in-mold bonded dampers, and damped gears.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers of automotive gear systems

• Dealers and distributors of automotive gear systems

• Industry associations

• Investment Firms

• Equity research firms

• Private equity firms

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Gears Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Automotive Gears Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Automotive Gears Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Automotive Gears Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Automotive Gears Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Automotive Gears Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

