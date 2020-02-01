Luxury Car Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, Tata Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen AG and Volvo AB

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The luxury cars are extremely popular among various class due to their elegant look and precise built. These cars are technologically advanced and made up of quality equipment to provide supreme comfort and aesthetic appearance. The growing disposable income of individuals has led to increased demand for luxury cars in recent years. The market is concentrated with few players focusing on research and developments, partnerships, and innovations during the forecast period.

The luxury car market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer preference for SUVs and sedans, coupled with increasing per capita income. Besides, technological innovations and connected features are promoting market growth during the forecast period. However, the slowdown in countries such as China and India may hamper the growth of the automotive industry, affecting the luxury car market. Nonetheless, electric luxury vehicles are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key players of the luxury car market in the coming years.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Daimler AG Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV General Motors Company Honda Motor Co Ltd Nissan Motor Co Ltd Tata Motors Limited Toyota Motor Corp Volkswagen AG Volvo AB

The global luxury car market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type and drive type. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as hatchback, sedan, and SUV. On the basis of the drive type, the market is segmented as IC engine and electric.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global luxury car market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The luxury car market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting luxury car market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the luxury car market in these regions.

