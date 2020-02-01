Marine Propulsion Engines Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Wartsila, MAN Diesel, Rolls Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 102 pages on title ‘Global Marine Propulsion Engines Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Wartsila (Finland), MAN Diesel (Germany), Rolls Royce (United Kingdom), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), GE (United States), Caterpillar (United States), Cummins (United States), Yanmar (Japan), Daihatsu (Japan), Volvo Penta (Sweden) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Marine propulsion engines are meant to propel the ship or boat. Recent technological advancements in marine propulsion have been towards development of fuel efficient and environment-friendly engine. Rising global marine transportation and huge potential for growth in inland waterways are bolstering the demand for marine propulsion engines. The market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Wartsila (Finland), MAN Diesel (Germany), Rolls Royce (United Kingdom), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), GE (United States), Caterpillar (United States), Cummins (United States), Yanmar (Japan), Daihatsu (Japan), Volvo Penta (Sweden), SCANIA (Sweden), Deere&Company (United States) and Doosan (South Korea) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are CSIC (Spain), Cssc Marine Power Co Ltd (China), Weichai (China), YUCHAI (Singapore) and SDEC (China).

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand Led to Rise in Production an Sales of Ships

Increasing Marine Transportation and Trade Activities

Market Trend:

Growing Focus on Manufacturing Energy Efficient and Less Emission Producing Engines

Shift Towards Alternative Propulsion Technology and Growing use of Hybrid Turbochargers

Restraints:

Stringent Regulations Regarding Emission

High Cost and Intricacy Involved in Engine Designing

Opportunities:

Growing Inland Waterways Transportation and Rise in Defense Budgets and Activities in Emerging Countries

Key Target Audience:

Marine Propulsion Engines Manufacturers

Suppliers/Distributors

Potential Investors

Government Agencies

Research Institutes

Others

