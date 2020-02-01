Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market 2016 Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands By 2026

Mobile lifecycle management services market, formerly known as managed mobility services market is in its evolutionary stage. At present, workforce are progressively mobile one. Wide spread penetration of mobile devices encourages organization for leveraging mobility services which ultimately helps in increasing productivity.

Mobile lifecycle management services market includes IT and process management services essential for businesses to acquire, provision, maintain and support smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices with integrated cellular and/or wireless connectivity. Organizations with a forward looking approach have adopted mobile lifecycle management services as a part of their growth strategy.

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market: Drivers and Restraint

Global mobile lifecycle management services market is expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period. Across globe, bring your own device (BYOD) trend at organization expected to increase the demand of mobile lifecycle management services. Factors driving the growth of global mobile lifecycle services market are growth of mobile technology, consumerization of IT and growing need of connectivity & policy management.

On the other hand, factors restraining the growth of global mobile lifecycle management services market are increased usage of open-source platform which offers mobility services as they are relatively cost efficient. Furthermore, small enterprises generally prefer open-source platform due to budget constraints. In addition, lack of awareness is another factor hindering the growth of global mobile lifecycle management services market.

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market: Segmentation

Global mobile lifecycle management services market is segmented on the basis of solution, organization size and vertical. On the basis of solution, the global mobile lifecycle management services market can be segmented into mobile device management, mobile application management, document & information management, network management, security & content management and others.

On the basis of organization size, the global mobile lifecycle management services market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. At present, large enterprises held the largest share of global mobile lifecycle management services market. However, Small & medium enterprises are expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical, the global mobile lifecycle management services market can be segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & Telecommunication, transportation, media & entertainment and others.

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market: Region wise outlook

On the basis of region, the global mobile lifecycle management service market can be segmented into seven regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa region.

Further the market is sub-segmented as per the major countries of each region in order to provide better regional analysis of the mobile lifecycle management services market. Throughout the forecast period North America region is expected to dominate global mobile lifecycle management services market. However Asia-pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market: Key Players

Key players in global mobile lifecycle services market are :

FUJITSU LTD.,

Applexus Technologies,

MobileWare, Inc.,

Tangoe,

KloudData Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Wipro Limited

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Segments

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Mobile Lifecycle Management Services Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

