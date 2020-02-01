Modular Servers Market 2025 Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types, Development Factors

Modular Servers Market: Introduction

Modular servers are been defined as server hosted with dedicated chassis, including network and storage components. Modular servers provide improvised design over conventional multinode, supercomputing, blades, and IT designs. Conventional servers have functional limitations in terms of separation of blades and multinode servers and with the introduction of modular servers, the traditional servers are expected to be replaced by them.

Modular Servers Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing number of mid-size organizations are expected to drive the demand for modular servers, which are used to address workloads requiring faster processing capability. They are well suited for modernization strategies of companies and consolidation of their data center. Some of the benefits offered by modular servers which will drive the demand include reliability, optimization of cost, simplified management, and serviceability.

Modular Servers Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Modular Servers Market on the basis of CPU type:

Reduced instruction set computing (RISC)

System-on-chip (SoC)

X86

Segmentation of Modular Servers Market on the basis of size:

Small size Organizations

Mid-size organizations

Large size organizations

Segmentation of Modular Servers Market on the basis of the switching technology:

Circuit Switching

Packet Switching

Segmentation of Modular Servers Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, modular servers market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the modular servers market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ. APEJ is expected to drive the demand for the modular server, supported by increasing presence of networking solution vendors in the region.

The large size and mid-size players being the primary adopters of modular servers which require operational efficiency in their datacenters located on-premise, and these organizations are expected to lead the demand for modular servers. Most modular servers demand is shared between large size enterprise infrastructure for big data analytics and other IT service providers for their hybrid and public cloud deployment. However, implementation of modular servers can be a quite complex process as power consumption of data centers is still a challenge for network administrators and provides a threat of exceeding the capacity of their data centers.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the field of modular servers include :

Atos SE,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Dell Inc.,

Intel Corporation,

Mellon Group SA

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Modular Servers Market Segments

Modular Servers Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Modular Servers Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Modular Servers Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Modular Servers Technology

Modular Servers Value Chain

Modular Servers Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Modular Servers Market includes

Modular Servers Market by North America US & Canada

Modular Servers Market by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Modular Servers Market by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Modular Servers Market by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Modular Servers Market by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Modular Servers Market by Japan

Modular Servers Market by the Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

