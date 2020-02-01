Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Packaging Equipment, End-users

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted to US$ 62.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.58 Bn by 2027.

Latest market study on “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to 2027 by Equipment Type (Wafer Manufacturing Equipment, Assembly & Packaging Equipment, Test Equipment, and Others); Dimension (2D, 2.5D, and 3D), End-use (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, and Test Home) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is estimated to reach US$ 101.58 Bn by 2027 from US$ 62.10 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment comprises of some well-established players across the globe. The sales of semi-conductors are largely influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors.

Company Profiles

Advantest Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market – By Equipment Type

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor manufacturing equipment Market – By End-Use

3.2.3 Global Semiconductor manufacturing equipment Market – By Dimension

3.2.4 Global Semiconductor manufacturing equipment Market – By Geography

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Rest of the World – PEST Analysis

4. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.1.1 Exponentially growing needs of consumer electronic devices boosting the manufacturing prospects

4.1.2 Convergence of electronics and automotive industry driving the quest for semiconductor manufacturing

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.2.1 Rapidly changing nature of technology requiring consistent changes in manufacturing equipment

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1 Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, IoT and connected devices across industry verticals

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS

4.4.1 Advanced packaging integrations in the manufacturing equipment

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

5. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 (US$ MN)

6. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BREAKDOWN,

BY EQUIPMENT TYPE, 2018 & 2027

6.3 WAFER MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Wafer Processing Equipment Overview

6.3.3 Inspection and Metrology Equipment & Others Overview

6.3.4 Wafer Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

(US$ Mn)

