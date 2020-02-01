Synthetic Monitoring Market 2017 : Business Development By Various Trend Analysis 2027

Synthetic monitoring market is growing significantly due to increasing site monitoring services and end to end performance services. Usage of Synthetic monitoring help users in testing web, non-web, mobile, streaming and other cloud based applications before production to ensure performance.

Synthetic monitoring which is also called as proactive monitoring are used to create behavioral scripts to stimulate the steps which end-user will take on website. This is done with the help of web browser emulations.

Synthetic monitoring is used to measure service level agreement, to understand the performance impact of third parties, benchmarking the performance, quantifying the performance and to attain mature APM competencies.

Synthetic Monitoring Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of modern technologies such as software as a service, and other used for used for monitoring static backend systems. Synthetic monitoring is used at various stages of application development such as launch of new application, or website to third party component updates. Moreover, with the rising demand for rich user experience, companies are using synthetic monitoring for providing rich user experience on third party components such as web analytics, social networking, search engine optimization and others.

The key challenge for Synthetic monitoring is to implement or to manage its solution. It is quite challenging to manage synthetic monitoring solutions due to high cost of implementation, false positives and incorrect alerts, lack of real-time monitoring, difficulty for post implementation management and emulator based monitoring.

Synthetic monitoring Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of monitoring applications:

SaaS application monitoring

Web application monitoring

API monitoring

Mobile apps monitoring

Key Contracts:

In Synthetic monitoring market there are many vendors some of them are :

Dell,

Dynatrace,

Microsoft,

HPE,

IBM,

Riverbed technology,

CA technology

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for synthetic monitoring market due to high adoption of digital technologies among individual. The adoption of software as a service model platform is also impacting the market for synthetic monitoring in a positive manner. Companies such as IBM is also working towards the development of synthetic monitoring platforms with the partnerships and acquisitions in this market to enhance market opportunities.

In Europe region, the market for synthetic monitoring is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for testing mobile base apps and monitoring website.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in synthetic monitoring market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of API monitoring services and SaaS based services

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Synthetic Monitoring Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Synthetic Monitoring Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

