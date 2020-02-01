The global semiconductor IP market accounted to US$3,346.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$8,265.6 Mn by 2025

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by the following major factors, such as increasing automation integrations in the highly prominent manufacturing sector worldwide, design complexities of consumer electronic devices, and growing needs for high-speed IC designing capabilities facilitating lesser time-to-market for the products.

The global Semiconductor IP market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, new product developments, and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The semiconductor IP market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced product to the customers. Also, there are many stakeholders in the Semiconductor IP ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of Semiconductor IP and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users.

Government funding for research & development, automotive manufacturers, communication equipment manufacturers, strategic partnerships between chipset manufacturers, equipment vendors, network operators and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the Semiconductor IP market over the forecast period.

Global Semiconductor IP Market – Company Profiles

ARM Holdings

Cadence Design Systems

Ceva

Ememory Technology

Imagination Technologies

Lattice Semiconductor

Rambus

Sonics

Synopsys

Verisilicon

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 13

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 15

3. SEMICONDUCTOR IP MARKET LANDSCAPE 18

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 18

3.2 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 19

3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION 21

3.3.1 Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Type 22

3.3.2 Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Source 22

3.3.3 Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Industry Vertical 23

3.3.4 Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Geography 23

3.4 PEST ANALYSIS 24

3.4.1 North America PEST Analysis 24

3.4.2 Europe PEST Analysis 26

3.4.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis 28

3.4.4 Rest of World PEST Analysis 30

4. SEMICONDUCTOR IP MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 32

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 32

4.1.1 Modular nature enabling integration flexibility coupled thereby generating high demands from the manufacturing sector worldwide 32

4.1.2 Design complexities of consumer electronic devices coupled with consistent innovations in the sector 33

4.1.3 Growing needs for facilitating lesser time-to-market for designing high functionality chips 34

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 34

4.2.1 Lack of uniformity in business practices coupled with a complex business model 34

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 35

4.3.1 Proliferation of IoT and connected devices across industry verticals 35

4.3.2 Emerging integrations of consumer electronics in the automotive industry 36

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 37

4.4.1 Manufacturing of advanced sensors for autonomous vehicles 37

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 38

5. SEMICONDUCTOR IP – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 39

5.1 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR IP MARKET OVERVIEW 39

5.2 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR IP MARKET FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 40

