Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

XploreMR study offers a 10-year forecast of the global variable frequency drive market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value and volume, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7. 2% and 8.5%, respectively, during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the variable frequency drive market over the forecast period.

Report Description

In this report, XploreMR analyses the global variable frequency drive market for the period 2016 – 2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in the global variable frequency drive market.

Escalating energy prices have raised the need for energy-efficient motor control systems. With the aim of reducing energy consumption, process engineers and other executives managing the operation department are getting increasingly inclined towards deployment of variable frequency drives (or variable speed drive). The global market for variable frequency drive is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the coming years. In recent years, technological advancements in variable frequency drives have led to the minimisation of the overall weight of drive. Also, emergence of new application areas and advantages of VFD, such as reduction in operational cost of electric motors, are factors expected to create favourable growth opportunities for vendors operating in the global VFD market over the projection period.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1221

In the next section, XMR analyses the VFD market performance on the basis of the global market revenue and volume split, since this is essential in understanding the growth potential of the variable frequency drive market. Besides, this section includes XMR’s analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, economic and demand side, which are influencing growth of the variable frequency drive market currently. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, the variable frequency drive market is an aggregation of various drive type (includes AC, DC and Servo variable frequency drive), voltage range (includes low and medium voltage range), application type (standard and regenerative application type), end-use application (includes pump, fan, compressor, conveyor, HVAC and other applications) and end-use industry (oil & gas, food processing, automotive, mining & metals, pulp & papers, and other end-use industries) segments. All these segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report includes analysis of the variable frequency drive market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2016 – 2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the variable frequency drive market ecosystem. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to the growth of the variable frequency drive market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All the above sections, by drive type, by voltage range, by application type, by end-use application, by end-use industry and by region, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects in the variable frequency drive market for the period 2016 – 2026. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the variable frequency drive market size, we have considered the overall revenue generated from the sales of variable frequency drives across the various regions. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue, by value, generated across the variable frequency drive market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the variable frequency drive market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various variable frequency drive segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/1221/variable-frequency-drive-market

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the variable frequency drive market.

As previously highlighted, the variable frequency drive market is split into a number of segments and sub segments. All the variable frequency drive market segments and sub segments in terms of drive types, voltage range, application types, end-use applications, end-use industries and regions are analysed on the basis of their Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global variable frequency drive market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key variable frequency drive market segments and sub-segments, regional adoption, revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar and volume forecast in terms of absolute unit. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar and unit opportunity are critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective, present in the variable frequency drive market.

In order to understand the key segments in terms of growth & adoption of VFD across the concerned regions, Market Insights developed the VFD market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify the real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the variable frequency drive market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the value chain, their VFD product portfolio and key differentiators in the market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are variable frequency drive providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the variable frequency drive market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the variable frequency drive market place. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the VFD market space. Key competitors covered in the report are Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., American Electric Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Industrial Automation, Toshiba International Corporation and Schneider Electric SE.

Key Segments Covered Variable Frequency Drive Market Drive Type AC Drive DC Drive Servo Drive Voltage Range Medium Voltage Low Voltage Application Type Standard Regenerative End-use Application Pump Fan Compressor Conveyor HVAC Others End-use Industry Oil & Gas Food Processing Automotive Mining & Metals Pulp & Paper Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America U.S. Canada Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Other Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic Benelux Other Eastern Europe Poland Russia Other Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Other Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Other Japan

Key Companies Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Siemens AG ABB Ltd. American Electric Technologies Inc. General Electric Company Hitachi Limited Honeywell International Inc. Rockwell Automation Inc. Johnson Controls Inc. Emerson Industrial Automation Toshiba International Corporation Schneider Electric SE

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1221/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire