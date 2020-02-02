Aircraft Environmental Control System Market to Surge at in Terms of Revenue Over 2019 – 2027

The global aircraft environmental control system market accounted for US$ 3.67 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 6.14 Bn by 2027. The operational performance of the global commercial and military aviation sector endures to soar in modern era. The global aircraft environmental control system market is led by North America region owing to the presence of significant count of aircraft and component manufacturers.

With the booming aviation industry of the developing economies across the globe, coupled with increasing Governments investments in the aerospace & defense sector of these economies, the demand for new aircraft fleet is expected. Majority of the demand for new aircraft fleet is expected from developing Asian countries, such as and China, India, as well as other ASEAN countries, with large populations as well as a rapidly developing economy. The increased demand has further resulted in supply backlogs for commercial aircraft. Owing to this, the global aircraft manufacturers have announced plans to set up additional manufacturing facilitates across the globe. Several of these aircraft manufacturers are targeting ASEAN countries setting up their manufacturing plants. The aircraft ECS manufacturers and suppliers can leverage these lucrative opportunities by partnering with the aircraft manufacturers OEMs based in ASEAN countries.

The North American region is the highest revenue contributor in the aircraft environmental control system market. The presence of robust commercial as well as the military aircraft manufacturing industry in the US and Canada; and the presence of MRO service providers and aircraft engine manufacturers in Mexico is driving the growth of the market. The aircraft environmental control system market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increased demand for commercial aircraft by the APAC countries. These countries are noticing a constant robust economic growth, enhancements in household incomes, as well as favorable population and demographic profiles

The global aircraft environmental control system market is segmented based on system, aircraft type, and type. Based on the system, the aircraft environmental control system market is segmented into air conditioning system, temperature control system, aircraft pressurization system, bleed air system, and others. Based on aircraft type, the aircraft environmental control system market is bifurcated into the fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Based on type, the aircraft environmental control system market is bifurcated into conventional ECS and electric ECS. Geographically, the aircraft environmental control system market is categorized into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market players operating in the aircraft environmental control system market are Fimac Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Jormac Aerospace, Liebherr Group, Mecaer Aviation, Meggit Plc., Omni Aerospace Inc., PBS Group, Safran SA, and Triumph Group, among others.

The overall global aircraft environmental control system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global aircraft environmental control system market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the aircraft environmental control system market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the aircraft environmental control system market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.3.1.1 Increasing Aircraft Orders from Airlines and Military Forces

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.3.2.1 Supplier Concentration is Moderately Growing

4.3.3 Threats to Substitutes:

4.3.3.1 No Substitutes Available in the Market

4.3.4 Threats of New Entrants:

4.3.4.1 Smaller Players are entering the Market

4.3.5 Degree of Competition:

4.3.5.1 Existence of both Industry Recognized as well as Emerging Companies Intensify the Competitive Scenario

5. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant growth in the number of aircrafts is having a positive impact on the environment control system market

5.1.2 The increasing demand for improved cabin safety and comfort

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited developments in terms of technological advancements, material used, and application is impacting the market growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Electrification of Environment Control System and Electric Aircraft

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Manufacturers initiatives towards ECS fouling prediction and maintenance systems

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

