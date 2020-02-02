Betaine Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2019-2027| Focusing on Leading Players Like AMINO GmbH,BASF SE,E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

The North America region held the largest market share in the global betaine market. The production and consumption rate of betaine is expanding rapidly with US and Canada being the major markets for the betaine industry. North America has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of betaine products. Betaine production contribute to the national economies across the North America region over the past few years.

Market Insights

Growing potential for betaine in sports nutrition and nutraceutical products provides an opportunity for the betaine market growth

Betaine is gaining popularity and is mostly used in nutraceutical and sports nutrition products such as sports drinks and supplements. Betaine supplementation has resulted in natural performance enhancement among the athletes. These supplements can substantially increase levels of nitric oxide in the blood. Consumption of betaine supplementation for one week resulted in a 20% to 90% increase of blood nitric oxide levels. Betaine also functions as osmolyte/osmoprotectant, protecting cells, proteins, and enzymes from environmental stress by keeping cells hydrated.

Top Key Players: American Crystal Sugar Company,AMINO GmbH,BASF SE,E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,Evonik Industries AG,Kao Corporation,The Lubrizol Corporation,Solvay,Stepan Company,Weifang (shanghai) Sunwin Chemicals Co Ltd

Health benefits of betaine consumption at recommended dosages is expected to boost the demand for betaine

Betaine offers numerous health benefits, such as improved metabolism, muscle strength, power, and endurance, among others. Evidence shows that betaine is a critical nutrient in enhancing the function of internal organs and improving vascular risk metrics. It also helps in improving the digestive function, heart health, liver function and detoxification, fat loss, and muscle mass improvement. In order to digest food, the stomach needs to have adequate acid levels. Lack of acid level affects the digestion process in the human body.

GLOBAL BETAINE MARKET SEGMENTATION By Type Synthetic Betaine Natural Betaine By Form Betaine Anhydrous Cocamidopropyl Betaine By Application Food and Beverages Animal Feed Cosmetics Detergents



Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategies in global betaine market. Few of the recent developments in the global betaine market are listed below:

2019: Corteva Agriscience has separated from DowDuPont, and the remaining entity is being recast as DuPont.

2019: DowDuPont announced that DuPont had completely acquired FMC Corporation’s Health & Nutrition business, except for the Omega-3 business, and its divestment to FMC of a portion of DuPont’s Crop Protection business.

2018: Stepan Co. acquired BASF SE surfactant production facility in Ecatepec, Mexico, and a portion of the company’s associated surfactants business through a subsidiary in Mexico.

