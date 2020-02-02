Car Rentals (Self Drive) Market in North America to 2022: Fleet Size, Rental Occasion and Days, Utilization Rate and Average Revenue Analytics is a broad level market review of Car Rentals (Self Drive) Market in North America covering 3 Countries Canada, Mexico and United States.

Car Rental (hiring of a passenger vehicle for self-drive, which includes cars and small vans, by both business and leisure travelers for short term duration; excluding leasing and long term rentals) market has evolved intensely in the very recent years and is also expected to evolve in similar fashion in the near future.

The number of operational cars available for short term rental in North America were 2,491,070 vehicles in 2017. During the same year, the number of car rental transactions between a car rental company and consumers were 137.45 million. During the historic period, the number of operational cars grew at a CAGR of 4.01%, while the number of rental transactions grew at a CAGR of 2.79%.

The report “Car Rentals (Self Drive) Market in North America to 2022: Fleet Size, Rental Occasion and Days, Utilization Rate and Average Revenue Analytics” provides deep dive data analytics on wide ranging Car Rental market aspects including overall market value by customer type – Business and Leisure, by point of rental – Airport and Non-Airport, Insurance / Temporary Replacement Revenue, Car Rental Occasion, Days and Length for the period 2013 to 2017.

Furthermore, the report also details out Fleet Size (number of operational cars available for short term rental for the purpose of business, leisure, and insurance replacement) for the period 2013 to 2022 along with Utilization Rate and Average Revenue per Day from the Car Rental business in North America.

The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to North America’s Car Rental market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope

– Overview of the Car Rental business in North America.

– Analysis of the Utilization Rate, Fleet available for rent and actual on-rent days

– Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and average revenue per day for the period 2013 through to 2022

– Analytics on key market moving parameters rental occasions, rental days, average rental length and others.

– Key revenue statistics on Point of Rental and Insurance / Temporary Car Replacement market segments.

Embrace the Market information at category and Segment level for precise marketing plan

Outline investments on potential growth factors considering actual Market size and future prospects

Evolve business plans based on forecasts information

