Competitor Landscape: Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

Sociable Pharma’s ‘Treatment Landscape’ contains evaluations of ongoing development activities within the graft versus host disease (GVHD) market, analysis of current & potential future product positioning, and forecast approval dates (by quarter) for candidates in Phase II development, or higher –

– Executive Summary: Contains analysis of key market events that have occurred during the previous month and which have impacted Sociable Pharma’s view of the disease landscape

– Landscape Updates: ‘Order of Entry’ analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher; Timeline forecasts for each approved product’s lifecycle management initiatives; ‘Market Entry’ & ‘Direction of Travel’ positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies

– Pipeline Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status; Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2019

– Approved Product Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status; Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2019

Companies Mentioned:

AbbVie

AbGenomics

Actelion

Adienne

Alexion

Amgen

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

BMS

Cynata

CytoDyn

Eli Lilly

ElsaLys Biotech

Fate Therapeutics

Genentech

Key Highlights

– Anticipated approval of ATIR101 is delayed both in the EU and US – with the postponed primary completion date in the ongoing Phase III trial delaying the expected US approval by 9 months

– If approved, Ruxolitinib for use in combination with corticosteroids for the treatment of steroid-refractory aGVHD would make it the second drug to receive US approval for the treatment of GVHD after Janssen/AbbVie’s IBR

– Incyte has not only delayed the initiation of Itacitinib’s GRAVITAS-309 trial, but significantly extended its duration (from ~2.5 years to ~4.5 years).

Scope

– The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma’s analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)

– Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher – these are outlined in the report Appendix

– Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables

– ‘Market Entry’ & ‘Direction of Travel’ positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.

