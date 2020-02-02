Country Profile: Confectionery in Indonesia

The Indonesian confectionery sector is led by the sugar confectionery category in both value and volume terms, while chocolate is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023. Convenience stores is the leading channel for distribution of confectionery products in the country. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used pack material, followed by rigid plastics and paper & board. ‘Petra Foods Limited.’, ‘Perfetti Van Melle SpA’ and ‘PT Mayora Indah’ are the leading players in the Indonesian confectionery sector.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the confectionery sector in Indonesia provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

Request a Sample [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873958

What else is contained?

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for chocolate, gum, and sugar confectionery with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, drug stores & pharmacies, and other general retailers.

– Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, paper & board and others; pack type data for: bag/sachet, film, carton – folding, wrapper, blister pack, tub, tray, foil and others.

Scope

– The per capita consumption of confectionery was lower in Indonesia compared to both the global and regional levels in 2018

– The sugar confectionery category is expected to gain market share in both value and volume terms during 2018-2023

– Convenience stores is the leading distribution channel in the Indonesian confectionery sector

– Silver Queen is the leading brand in value terms in the Indonesian confectionery sector

– Flexible packaging is the most commonly used pack material in the Indonesian confectionery sector.

Reasons to buy

– Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

– Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

– Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

– The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Companies Mentioned:

Petra Foods Limited.

Pt Kapal Api Global

PT Mayora Indah

Mondelez International Inc

Mars Incorporated

MintZ

Lotte Co. Ltd.

Perfetti Van Melle SpA

Kino Sentra Industrindo

Blaster

Lofthouse Of Fleetwood Ltd.

Pt Kapal Api Global

Kalbe International

Ferrero

Arnott`s

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873958

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire