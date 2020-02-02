EEG Devices Market 2020 Predominantly Boosted with CAGR of 8.9% by the Rising Global Economy; Revealing Industry Analysis To 2027

The global EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 830.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global EEG devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and significantly rising elderly population. However, the restraints such as the high cost of EEG devices are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Brain Products GmbH g.tec medical engineering GmbH Cognionics, Inc. Wearable Sensing Neuroelectrics ANT Neuro Mitsar Co. Ltd. Neurosky Biosemi Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. EMOTIV MUSE Koninklijke Philips N.V. Bitbrain Technologies

Neurological diseases are the diseases of the spine, brain, and the nerves that connect them and provides oxygenated blood. The neurovascular systems are highly dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients, which has been supplied by the arteries and veins. The amount of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working; therefore, a defect in the system can impair the function, and it may quickly become a life-threatening factor.

The neurovascular diseases include hemorrhage stroke, ischemic stroke, brain tumors, and more. The genetic disorders, lifestyle habits, related chronic conditions may cause the development of neurovascular diseases. During the last few years, the predominance of neurological disorders has increased significantly. For instance, epilepsy is one of the neurovascular diseases that is rising significantly across the globe.

Medical tourism is the major driving factor that is leading to the growth of EEG devices. The patients travel to other countries due to the use of advanced and sophisticated medical technology devices, equipment, and other products. Medical tourism takes place in such cases where medical care and surgeries are required. The medical tourism is rising in Asia Pacific regions where India is the favorite destination because of the key opportunities in the form of efficient infrastructures and technology in the Indian healthcare sector. The National medical systems and the health insurance market are well developed in the country, which is convenient for visitors from the West and the Middle East. Also, hospital expenses very affordable in the country.

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the EEG devices market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

Global EEG Devices Market – By Product

32-channel EEG

25-channel EEG

40-channel EEG

Multi channel EEG

21-channel EEG

8-channel EEG

Global EEG Devices Market – By Application

Brain Tumors

Head Trauma

Sleep Disorders

Neuroscience

Others

Global EEG Devices Market – By Device Type

Standalone Devices

Portable Devices

Global EEG Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

