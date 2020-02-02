Food and Grocery Retailing in Thailand Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Food & Grocery Retailing in Thailand, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Thailand retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Thailand food & grocery industry.

Food & grocery contributed the highest share of 59.6% to overall retail sales and remained the largest sector in 2017. The sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2022 to reach ?3,181.6 billion by 2022. Growth in the sector will be driven by strong economic growth and government investments.

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

Scope

– Food & grocery contributed the highest share of 59.6% to overall retail sales and remained the largest sector in 2017

– Growth in the sector will be driven by strong economic growth and government investments.

– Food & grocery specialists is the dominant channel share in 2017, followed by convenience stores.

– The leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven leads the food & grocery sector.

– Online retail has a very low share in the overall sector sales.

Companies Mentioned:

7-Eleven

Tesco

Big C

Lotus Express

Siam Makro

Tops

FamilyMart

Fresh Mart

King Power

Maxvalu

