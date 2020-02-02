GPS Tracker Market – Global Industry Continue to Gain Higher Traction During 2019-2025



AGPS tracking unitis aGPS device, normally carried by a moving vehicle or person, that uses theGlobal Positioning System(GPS) to track the devices movements, at intervals, and to determine its location, and its carrier. The recorded location data can be stored within the tracking unit, or it may be transmitted to a central location database, orInternet-connected computer, using acellular(GPRSorSMS),mobile numberradio, orsatellite modemembedded in the unit. This allows the asset’s location to be displayed against a map backdrop either in real time or when analysing the track later, usingGPS tracking software. Data tracking software is available forsmartphoneswith GPS capability.

In terms of value, advanced trackers segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global GPS tracker market during the forecast period.

The global GPS Tracker market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GPS Tracker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPS Tracker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of GPS Tracker in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their GPS Tracker manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Calamp

Sierra

Tomtom

Xirgo

Queclink

Spy Tec

ATrack

Maestro

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Segment by Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Trackers

Advanced Trackers

Segment by Application

Fleet Management

Asset Management

Others

