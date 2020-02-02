Health and Beauty Retailing in Thailand, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Health & Beauty Retailing in Thailand, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Thailand retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Thailand health and beauty industry.

Thailand’s health & beauty sector will continue to maintain its growth momentum over the forecast period. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2022 to reach ?513.9 billion by 2022. Growth in the sector will be driven by rapid urbanization, increasing income levels, and a growing older population, which will boost demand for healthcare products and social media will boost cosmetics.

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope

– Thailand’s health & beauty sector will continue to maintain its growth momentum over the forecast period.

– Growth in the sector will be driven by rapid urbanization, increasing income levels, and a growing older population, which will boost demand for healthcare products and social media will boost cosmetics.

– Drugstores and health & beauty stores will retain its dominant presence through 2022.

– The sector is dominated by international retailers and Boots followed by Watsons in 2017.

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on health and beauty sector in Thailand retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in health and beauty category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the health and beauty market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the health and beauty market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Thailand retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

