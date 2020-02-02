ISO Certification Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2025



The market size is estimated considering several factors such as certification costs, consulting costs, auditing costs and lead auditor training fees.

Other segment in the industry category is expected to show high market value by the end of the 2025 as compared to other segments in the industry category. The construction segment in the industry category is estimated to be the second largest in terms of market value.

In 2018, the global ISO Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ISO Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)

SGS

Lloyd’s Register Group Services

Intertek

The British Standards Institution

CERTIFICATION EUROPE

NQA

Lakshy Management Consultant

URS Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ISO 9001:2015

ISO 27001-2013

ISO 22301: 2012

ISO/IEC 27032: 2012

ISO 14001: 2015

ISO Lead Auditor Training

Market segment by Application, split into

Information Technology

Metallurgy

Retail

Construction

Machinery and Equipment

Transportation, Storage and Communication

Chemical and Fiber

Aerospace

BPO

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ISO Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

