Kefir Market Share by 2027 Set To Grow According To Forecasts | Krasnystaw OSM, Les Produits de marque Liberté inc, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Valio

The global Kefir market accounted for US$ 1,374.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,258.5 Mn by 2027.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global Kefir market. The growth of the kefir market in this region is primarily attributed to a large consumer base present in the region and high awareness about the benefits of kefir among the users. Fermented milk originates from the Near East and subsequently became popular in Eastern and Central Europe. Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt that is made from kefir grains, a specific type of hemophilic symbiotic culture. Kefir was originated in the North Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and Russia, where it is prepared by inoculating cow, goat, or sheep milk with kefir grains. Unlike yogurt, it is drinkable, and the kefir grains used to culture the milk contains a wider variety of starter culture microorganism. The key players operating in the Europe kefir market are Biotiful Dairy Ltd, Hain Celestial, and Lifeway Foods, Inc., among others.

Worldwide Kefir Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Kefir market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Kefir market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Kefir players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Kefir Market Players:

Bakoma Sp. z o. o.

Best of Farms LLC

Biotiful Dairy Ltd

Danone S.A

Hain Celestial

Krasnystaw OSM

Les Produits de marque Liberté inc

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Valio

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

An exclusive Kefir market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Kefir Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Kefir market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Kefir market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Kefir market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Strategic Insights

New product developments and strategy initiatives strategies were adopted by the key players in the global kefir market. Few of the recent developments in the global kefir market are listed below:

2019: Biotiful Dairy launches the Strawberry Kefir variant.

2018: Valio launched a softer and milder drink to suit the Finnish consumer palate.

2017: Biotiful Dairy to build on ”phenomenal” growth with Kefir exports to Europe.

Also, key Kefir market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

