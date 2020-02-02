Online Travel Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2019-2025



Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers.

Online travel market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals.

The age group of 22-31 years comprises the young population, which are the early starters in their professional career. These travelers are more inclined to spend on travel and explore new destination, as compared to the travelers in the higher age-group category.

Asia-Pacific possesses the highest growth potential in the online travel market share, India and China being the most lucrative markets.

In 2018, the global Online Travel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Expedia

Priceline

TripAdvisor

Ctrip.Com International

Hostelworld

Hotel Urbano

Tourism

CheapOair.Com

Trivago

Thomas Cook

MakeMyTrip

AirGorilla

Hays Travel

Airbnb

Yatra Online

Alibaba

Tuniu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Travel Agencies

Direct Travel Suppliers

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Travel Accommodation

Vacation Packages



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

