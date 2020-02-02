Rice Seeds Market In Depth Research with Industry Driving Factors and Forecast 2019-2027 | BASF SE,Bayer AG,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The global rice seeds market accounted for US$ 5,506.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,036.0 Mn by 2027.

Rice is a major staple food in the Asia Pacific region and is highly produced and consumed across the region. This region is characterized by high population density which is constantly growing, especially in countries such as India and China. In addition to this, around one-fourth of the population residing in Asian countries falls in the poor category. These countries are expected to drive rice consumption in Asia Pacific countries. However, countries such as Japan and South Korea, where income is quite high, per capita rice consumption has started declining. The constantly increasing population and shortage of cultivation areas are two of the major issues that need to be addressed in the global rice seeds market. There is a strong need to increase the productivity of rice cultivation to meet the growing need across the Asia Pacific region.

Top Key Players: BASF SE,Bayer AG,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Guard Rice Mills,Kaveri Seed Company Ltd,Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (Mahyco),Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (NSL),Rallis India Limited,Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd.,SL Agritech Corporation

Market Insights

Increasing adoption of hybrid seeds for high productivity has led to the growth of rice seeds market

With the increasing world population, the demand for rice to fulfill the increasing food consumption is anticipated to rise in the coming years. However, due to the availability of limited water and land resources, the increase in rice production poses a challenge for farmers. The development of hybrid seeds offers a solution for countries to enhance rice productivity and to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production. The increasing technological advancements in the field of molecular biology, biotechnology, and genomics have led to substantial improvements in hybrid rice breeding.

Growing demand for organic food products worldwide will create growth opportunities for the global rice seeds market

The demand for organic food products is growing globally due to the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and rising concerns regarding health and the environment. The dynamics of the supply of organic products and the demand for it vary considerably in different countries, which are explained by specific economic, social, and environmental factors. The rise in lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and excessive contamination of conventional food provides a huge market opportunity for organic rice.

Global Rice Seeds Market – By Type

Open Pollinated Variety

Hybrid

Global Rice Seeds Market – By Grain Size

Long Grain

Medium Grain

Short Grain

Global Rice Seeds Market – By Hybridization Technique

Two-Line System

Three-Line System

Global Rice Seeds Market – By Treatment

Treated

Untreated

Strategic Insights

Strategic market initiatives such as market initiative, merger and acquisition, and new development have positively impacted the growth of the global rice seeds market. The recent development in the global rice seeds market is listed below:

2019: Kaveri Seed Company Limited opened its new biotechnology R&D Centre at Pamulaparthy in Siddhipet district, Telangana. This laboratory is anticipated to help the company further strengthen its leadership position & drive growth.

2018: BASF closed the acquisition of businesses and assets from Bayer. The addition of the vegetable seeds business enhances BASF’s global offerings. It strengthens BASF’s seed platform and complements the recently expanded Agricultural Solutions portfolio, which includes seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop protection, soil management, plant health, pest control, and digital farming.

2018: Bayer boosted hybrid rice seed production. The company unveiled anP80-million hybrid seed conditioning line at its facility in Canlubang, Laguna that is anticipated to raise its local production by 30%.

