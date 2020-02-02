Sports Science Equipment Market – Global Industry to Exhibit Above Average Growth During 2019-2025



Sports science equipment includes wearable sensors, GPS tracking devices, and intellectual watches. Its main purpose is to assist its users, to enhance their sports performances, to protect from injury, and to collect performance data. It’s mainly used by professional sports teams, athletes, sports scientists, physiotherapists, and fitness enthusiasts.

In 2018, the global Sports Science Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sports Science Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Science Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Catapult

HaB

PUSH

WIVA

Polar

ithlete

VX Sport

Firstbeat

Bioforce

VERT

Athos

STATSports

SMT

WHOOP

Apple

HUAWEI

Xiaomi

Fitbit

Samsung

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable Device

Smartwatch

Fingertip Sensor

GPS Tracking Sensor

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Professionals

Amateurs



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sports Science Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sports Science Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

