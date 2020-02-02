“Strategic Market Intelligence: General Insurance in Turkey – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Turkish general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio, claims paid, and general insurance penetration during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Turkish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the the Turkish general insurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Turkish general insurance industry.

– Comparison of Turkish general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

– A comprehensive overview of the Turkish economy, government initiatives, and enterprise structure.

– Turkey’s insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Turkey’s general insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

– Distribution channels deployed by the Turkish general insurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Turkey.

– It provides historical values for the Turkish general insurance segment for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Turkish general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Turkey.

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Turkey, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Turkish general insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in Turkey’s general insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Turkish insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Companies Mentioned:

Allianz Sigorta

Anadolu Anonim Türk

Axa Sigorta

Mapfre Sigorta

Aksigorta

Sompo Japan Sigorta

Ziraat Sigorta

Güne? Sigorta

Do?a Sigorta

Halk Sigorta

