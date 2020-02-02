Track and Field Spikes Market – Global Industry Study, Trends, Overview, Insights And Outlook 2017-2025

Global Track and Field Spikes Market: Overview

The popularity of sports has been growing significantly in recent years. Consequently, the demand for track and field spikes is increasing consistently due to rise in field events, which includes running, jumping, and throwing. The power, speed, strength, and endurance needed for all the track and field athletes are acquired through hours of training coupled with wearing proper footwear. Due to these factors, shoes are specifically designed to provide comfort to the athletes. Spikes differ from each other depending upon the athlete’s area of competition. Previously, athletes wore improper footwear during sports events which resulted in chronic injuries. Manufacturers, over the years, have engaged in continuous research and development activities to provide shoes with appropriate spikes in order to address such issues. Athletes can now replace longer or shorter spikes according to their needs.

Spikes offer athletes superior traction to attain a better grip on the surface of the track for adequate performance. Such spikes are lightweight and provide extra traction to the athletes. Rising demand for wide range of track and field spikes sports footwear, over the years, is driving the global track and field spike market. Increasing participation of female athletes are generating opportunities for key industry players of track and field spikes. This will enable the manufacturers to broaden their product portfolio and to address a broader base of consumers as well Shoe manufacturers produce different types of spiked shoes based on the field events, which include running, long jump, high jump, throwing etc. Thus, they are engaged in continuous research and development in order to develop new products.

However, rise in number of counterfeit products of sports shoes are restraining the global track and field spikes market. Counterfeiting results in problems, and damages the business operations of the manufacturers and also poses danger for consumer safety and health. Marketing of counterfeit track and field shoes results in health and safety hazards for consumers. Furthermore, it affects the economy of the country since fraudulent imitation of the shoes leads to unfair competition. This inflicts serious damage to research and development and innovation capacity of the original manufacturers. Counterfeit products pose a major threat to the manufacturers such as Nike, PUMA, and Adidas as they destroy the brand image of the products. Thus, these are restraining the global track and field spikes market.

Global Track and Field Spikes Market: Segmentation

The market for track and field spikes can be segmented into category type, end use, and distribution channel. In terms of category type, the global track and field spikes market can be segmented into running, jumping, and throwing. The running segment has been further sub-segmented into sprint, mid-distance, and cross. Similarly, the jumping segment has been bifurcated into long jump, triple jump, and pole vault. In terms of end use, the market has been segmented into male and female. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been classified into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel.

Based on regions, the global track and field spikes shoes market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. In 2016, Europe held the major share of the market, followed by North America. Growing product innovation in order to develop new products among the manufacturers coupled with increasing distribution channels are boosting the demand for the global track and field spikes shoes market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the global track and field spikes shoes are market are Nike Inc. Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Asics Corporation, New Balance, Wolverine Worldwide Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Iconix Brand Group Inc., Joma Sports SA among others.

The segments covered in the global track and field spikes shoes market are as follows:

By Category Type

Run

Sprint

Mid Distance

Cross

Jump

Long Jump

Triple Jump

Pole Vault

High Jump

Throwing

Javelin

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

U.A.E

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

