Veterinary Endoscopes Market 2020 Predominantly Boosted with CAGR of 6.7% by the Rising Global Economy; Revealing Industry Analysis To 2027

The global veterinary endoscopes market accounted to US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 478.84Mn by 2027.

The veterinary endoscopes market in the Asia Pacific region is largely held by countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The veterinary endoscopes market across the region is estimated to grow significantly due to rising numbers of veterinary clinics, hospitals, and institutes. The growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals and related businesses. In addition, it is expected that the market is projected to grow due to the regulations for animal protection and conservation in countries like South Korea and Australia.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Olympus Corporation Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC Dr. Fritz MEDIT INC FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Harvard Apparatus Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd. Infiniti Medical Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, and Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

Diagnosis and treatment through endoscopy are an emerging field in the veterinary sector. The veterinary endoscopes are devices which are widely used for diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases in the animals. Therefore, various education and training programs are being conducted to upgrade the knowledge of veterinary professionals with the latest technologies. Various companies such as Karl Storz SE & Co. KG and Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC are also offering training programs for the use of veterinary endoscopic devices for diagnosis and treatment.

In addition, veterinary schools and institutes training for veterinary diagnosis are incorporated, and the veterinary doctors, nurses, and other professionals are being trained. Other than the programs offered in the institutes, online courses are made available. For instance, the University of Agriculture, The University of Tennessee, offers the online only course (20 CE hours) and integrated courses (56-64 CE hours), which offers in-depth online training for rigid and flexible endoscope handling, cleaning and other related knowledge. The courses also offer individuals desiring hands-on training. Thus, owing to these factors it is expected that the market is likely to grow exponentially in coming days.

Advantages of the capsule endoscopes such as easy administration, capturing of high resolution and 360 degree diagnostic images of the entire gastrointestinal tract enable a veterinary doctor to diagnose GI disease faster and efficiently. Also, various companies are entering the capsule endoscopes segment, for instance, a European company Infiniti Medical developed ALICAM, which is ambulatory light-based imaging (ALI) capsule endoscopy devices. The device helps to visualize the detailed diagnosis of pets during their normal day.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global veterinary endoscopes industry. Whereas, organic growth strategies where carried out largely in the veterinary endoscopes market. For instance, in March 2019, Olympus Corporation has launched the PowerSpiral in Europe and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, including Hong Kong and India. Further, it is planning to launch in the United States and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region as regulatory procedures are completed.

Veterinary Endoscopes – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Product Type

Capsule Endoscopes

Flexible Endoscopes

Rigid Endoscopes

Global Veterinary endoscopes Market – By Application

Diagnostic

Surgical

Global Veterinary endoscopes Market – By Procedure

Bronchoscopy

Cystoscopy

Gastrointestinal

Laparoscopy

Otoscopy

Other Procedure Types

Global Veterinary endoscopes Market – By End User

Veterinary Clinic,

Veterinary Hospitals

Other End Users

