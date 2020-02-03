2019 Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market | By Leading Players: Gemalto NV, agnitio, BioAXS Co. Ltd., Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd. , FUJITSU, HID Global Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. , Integrated Biometrics , Innovatrics

Global biometric as a service in healthcare market is expected to reach a CAGR of 23.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market report studies the market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries. The report contains 212 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The report focuses on the Biometric as a Service in Healthcare in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Gemalto NV

agnitio

BioAXS Co. Ltd.

Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd.

FUJITSU

HID Global Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Integrated Biometrics

Innovatrics

IRITECH, INC.

LaserLock International, Inc.

M2SYS Technology

MorphoTrust USA

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SecuGen Corporation

Uniphore

lumenvox

VoiceVault Voice Authentication

Application (Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security & Data Center Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Home/Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds and Others)

Modality Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), Access Control and Authentication (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor authentication), Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), Access Channel (Online, In-Person, Tablet, IoS and Android)

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION 23

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 27

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 37

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 42

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 45

6 GLOBAL BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY MODALITY TYPE 46

………………….

13 COMPANY PROFILE 172

13.1 FUJITSU 172

13.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 172

13.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 172

13.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 173

13.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 173

13.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 173

13.2 GEMALTO NV 174

…………….Continued

