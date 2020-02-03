2019 Operating Room Management Market | By Leading Players: Cerner Corp., McKesson Corp, BD, GE Healthcare, Omnicell, Inc., Getinge AB, Richard Wolf GmbH, Steris PLC, Barco NV, Ascom

“Operating Room Management market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4930 million by 2024, from US$ 3690 million in 2019.”

Operating Room Management Market report peaks, the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, major manufacturers and 2024 forecast. The 136 pages of report also analyse innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities.

Key Players including:

• Cerner Corp.

• McKesson Corp

• BD

• GE Healthcare

• Omnicell, Inc.

• Getinge AB

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Steris PLC

• Barco NV

• Surgical Information Systems

• Ascom

This report focuses on the Operating Room Management Market in global market, especially in Americas United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa Egypt, South Africa and more.

Segmentation by product type:

• Services

• Software Solutions

Segmentation by application:

• Anesthesia Information Management Systems

• Data Management and Communication Solutions

• Operating Room Supply Management Solutions

• Operating Room Scheduling Solutions

• Performance Management Solutions

• Other Solutions

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Operating Room Management by Players

4 Operating Room Management by Regions

……………….

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Operating Room Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cerner Corp.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Operating Room Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Cerner Corp. Operating Room Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cerner Corp. News

11.2 McKesson Corp

TOC Continued…

