Asteroid Mining – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Asteroid Mining Markets accounted for $706.16 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,259.34 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. Ongoing and impending space mining missions, increasing investments of private stakeholders in space mining companies, and adopting 3D printing technology in asteroid mining are the factors expected to drive the growth of the asteroid mining market. However, the high cost associated with the mining techniques and regulations regarding proprietary rights act as a major barrier and hampers the asteroid mining market growth.

Asteroids mining is referred to as the exploitation of raw materials from asteroids and other minor planets, which also includes near-earth objects. Minerals can be mined from an asteroid or spent comet and then used in space for construction material or can be taken back to earth. These resources or raw materials include gold, iridium, silver, osmium, palladium, platinum, nickel, and aluminum.

Some of the key players profiled in the Asteroid Mining Market include Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited, Bradford, Ispace, Kleos Space S.A., Moon Express, lanetary Resources, Spacefab.Us, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Offworld, and Virgin Galactic.

Based on Phase Type, the Space-Craft Design segment due to increased investments and funding from governments and private companies worldwide for designing and manufacturing space crafts. By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global Asteroid mining market. Owing to technological advancements related to asteroid mining and high investment in the space technology industry. The U.S. is expected to be an emerging player in the asteroids mining industry due to the presence of strong government agencies in the region such as NASA, Satellite Industry Association, and Commercial Spaceflight Federation, among others.

Asteroid Types Covered:

– Type C

– Type S

– Type M

– Other Aesteroid Types

Phase Types Covered:

– Space-Craft Design

– Launch

– Operation

Applications Covered:

– Introduction

– Construction

– Resource Harvesting

– 3D Printing

– Extraterrestrial Commodity

– Other Applications

