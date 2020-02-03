Booster Compressor Market Size, Demand, CAGR and Opportunities in 2019-2027

The global booster compressor market accounted to US$ 2.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3.48 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the booster compressor market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. Asia Pacific led the booster compressor market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. The presence of a strong manufacturing sector coupled with sturdy Government initiatives towards the development of the manufacturing sector in the developing countries such as the India and China is anticipated to drive the demand of booster compressors in this region.

Worldwide Booster Compressor Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Booster Compressor industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Booster Compressor market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Booster Compressor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Booster Compressor players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Booster Compressor Market Players:

Atlas Copco AB Baker Huges (General Electric) BAUER COMP Holding GmbH Boge Kompressoren Corken, Inc. Gardner Denver, Inc. Hitachi Ltd. Ingersoll-Rand PLC Kaeser Kompressoren Sauer Compressors USA, Inc.,

An exclusive Booster Compressor market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Booster Compressor Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Booster Compressor market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Booster Compressor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Booster Compressor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

GLOBAL BOOSTER COMPRESSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Pressure

14-40 Bar

41-100 Bar

101-350 Bar

>350 Bar

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Type of Cooling

Water

Air

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Compression Stage

Single

Double

Multi

Global Booster Compressor Market – By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

