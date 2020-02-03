Dried Blueberries Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 – 2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘Global Dried Blueberries Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Nature, End Use, Distribution Channel and Geography’. The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dried blueberries market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Dried Blueberries market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd Karen’s Naturals Graceland Fruit, Inc Kiantama Oy Meduri Farms Inc Naturipe Farms, LLC Oregon Berry Packing, Inc. Royal Nut Company Shoreline Fruit LLC True Blue Farms

There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes. Consumption of dried blueberries has increased globally due to its role in boosting health and longevity through their anti-oxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-aging properties. The benefits of antioxidants are attributed to their capability to reduce the oxidative damages caused by the presence of free radicals, ultraviolet (UV) light, and environmental pollutants.

Today, the blueberry powder is being consumed by thousands of people all across the globe. Both blueberry powder and extract are a significant raw materials for making dietary supplements. Dried blueberries are having long shelf life period which makes them suitable for use in cosmetic industry.

