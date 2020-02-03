Dried Cranberry Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 – 2027

The Dried Cranberry Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Dried Cranberry market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global dried cranberry market accounted for US$ 170.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Dried Cranberry market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc. Decas Cranberry Products, Inc. Fruit d’Or Graceland Fruit Inc. Honestly Cranberry Mariana Packaging Company Meduri Farms Inc. Ocean Spray Wetherby Cranberry Company Wonderland Foods

Based on product type, the global dried cranberry market has been segmented into freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried, and others. Under the product type segment, the freeze dried segment led the global dried cranberry market. Moreover, the infused dried segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The infused dried method improves the preservation ability and shelf life of the dried cranberries. The infused drying process involves soaking fresh cranberries in media such as sugar. Heat is applied to allow the water to migrate out and the medium to set in. The infused dried cranberries have a shelf life of 12 months. During the process of infusion, disaccharides of the sugar syrup are turned into healthy and natural monosaccharides or fructose (the fruit sugar), which increases the natural qualities of the fruit. These factors are projected to boost the demand for infused dried cranberries market over the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Dried Cranberry industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

