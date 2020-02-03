Dried Tart Cherry Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 – 2027

Latest market study on “Global Dried Tart Cherry Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Freeze Dried, Sun Dried, Infused Dried, Others); Nature (Conventional, Organic); End Use (Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal and Snack Bars, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others)”. The global dried tart cherry market is accounted to US$ 211.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 313.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Dried Tart Cherry market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

Cherry Central CherryActive Australia Cherryvite Ltd Enko Meyve Orman Ürünleri San.Tic.Ltd Fruit d’Or Graceland Fruit, Inc. Payson Fruit Growers Royal Ridge Fruits Shoreline Fruit Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLC

On the basis of the product type, the global dried tart cherry market has been segmented into the freeze-dried, sun-dried, infused-dried, and other types of dried cherries. Under the product type segment, the freeze-dried market led the global dried tart cherry market. The freeze-drying process used to dry up tart cherries allows the removal of water content, along with retaining the nutrient levels and intense flavor. Besides maintaining the freshness and authentic taste, the mechanism of freeze-dried eliminates the requirement of adding sugars or preservatives in tart cherries. Moreover, the freeze-dried tart cherries are excellent source of vitamins A and C, which enhances the nutritional value of the cherries. They taste just like the original cherries and can be rehydrated by keeping or soaking them in water. The process of freeze-drying are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to retention of health benefits and physical properties of the products after drying.

