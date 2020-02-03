Food Acidulants Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2019-2029

Persistence Market Research has published a report on the food acidulants market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the food acidulants market is expected to reach ~ US$ 2.20 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 3.40 Bn by the end of 2029.

Versatile Properties of Malic Acid Ensure Numerous Applications

Malic acid is widely found in nature and is the predominant organic acid found in many fruits and berries. Malic acid blends have a wide range of essences and flavors. The acidic taste of malic acid builds up more rapidly, but taste stimulation is not long lasting or lingering. Malic acid delivers a stronger taste sensation and this final result of malic acid makes it desirable in the formulations of many artificial sweeteners. Malic acid improves the sweetening power of aspartame, while the action is more superficial in case of acesulfame K (a calorie-free sugar substitute). Malic acid provides the inevitable bitter aftertaste which is generally present in artificial sweeteners, and particularly in acesulfame K. In addition, malic acid enhances the efficiency of flavoring agents. In candies or sweets, the use of malic acid is preferable to other acidulants because of its relatively low melting point.

Growing Popularity of Acidulants for Enhancing the Shelf-Life of Food Products

Main reason to use acidulants in the confectionery and beverages industry is flavor enhancement. The demand for beverages has been on the rise due to the growing dine-out culture. This increased beverage and confectionery demand and consumption, thereby augmenting the demand for food ingredients such as acidulants, owing to their flavor enhancing properties. Wide range of acidulants are available for different types of flavors. Sour flavors are obtained by using citric acid, while flavors such as cherry and strawberry are gained from lactic acid and malic acid, as they are milder and more long lasting.

Beverage Acidulants Providing a Cost-Effective Solution to Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Beverage producers are focused on manufacturing a variety of food and beverage products at a minimum cost, owing to the huge demand from consumers. In view of the same, many companies have implemented an integrated production approach to deliver cost-effective food and beverage products. Food and beverage acidulants prove to be cost-effective solutions for manufacturing bakery products, confectionery products, soft drinks, colas, and more.

Functional Food and Beverages Creating More Demand for Food Acidulants

Functional food and beverages are benefitting consumers by adding nutritional and healthy content to their diets. Consumers are looking out for food products, which hold nutritional value as well as taste better. Food acidulants are added to functional food and beverages to enhance flavor, prevent the growth of microorganisms, and for many other functions. Functional beverages fulfil multiple needs of consumers, including refreshment, satisfaction, as well as different functional benefits. The functional food and beverages trend will remain strong in the future and positively impact the food acidulants market.

Development of Technologically-Advanced Food Acidulants

Research and development activities always offer opportunities to biotechnical and chemical compounds. Acidulants are broadly categorized as chemical compounds, which offer a wide array of benefits during food processing. Development of innovative acidulants will also increase their applicability in different industries. Furthermore, technological advancements in the production of acidulants are also providing a favorable opportunity to market players.

Impact on Human Health and Allergies with Regular Consumption of Acidulants

Avoiding or minimizing toxins in the diet is an important step towards enhancing health and lowering the risk of disease. Effects of food additives may be immediate or harmful in the long run with constant consumption. Immediate effects may include headaches, change in energy levels, and alterations in mental concentration, behavior, or immune response. Food acidulants can cause different allergies and conditions such as hyperactivity and attention deficit disorder in some people who are sensitive to specific chemicals. Foods containing additives can cause asthma, hay fever, and certain reactions such as rashes, vomiting, headache, tight chest, hives, and worsening of eczema.

Key Producers of Food Acidulants

Tate & Lyle

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Corbion

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited

FBC Industries, Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Celrich Products Pvt Ltd.

INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA, S.A.

DairyChem Inc.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.

ISEGEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD,

SUNTRAN INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD.

